Rockstar Games Thanks Fans on 10th Anniversary of GTA 5

Rockstar Games recently released a message expressing gratitude to fans as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5). This heartfelt message has led many users to speculate that it may also serve as a farewell to the game, hinting at the highly anticipated launch of GTA 6. Despite limited information on the upcoming game, it continues to generate immense excitement among the public.

An Appreciation Message from Rockstar Games

On this scorching day in mid-September 2023, Rockstar Games shared a message with their loyal players. They expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support received over the years, highlighting how the incredible GTA community has played a significant role in the success of GTA 5. The continuous support allowed the game to surpass multiple console generations, enabling the expansion and updates of GTA Online with new features and content. Rockstar Games thanked everyone who played, streamed, created, and shared the stories of the captivating Los Santos and Blaine County. They expressed hope for many more adventures together in the future.

A Hint at the Imminent Arrival of GTA 6

The message from Rockstar Games seems to mark the end of a long journey that began ten years ago. Speculation is now rife that the game developer is prepared to announce GTA 6 within the next few months, leaving fans eager for more details and updates.

Showcasing the Main Character of GTA 6

Another exciting revelation related to GTA 6 is the detailed fan rendering of the main character, Lucia. This depiction has generated significant buzz among fans, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming game.