Rocket Panda Games Announces Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Rocket Panda Games has unveiled their upcoming game, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate, a remastered version of the beloved side-scrolling beat ’em up. This new edition has been completely rebuilt from the ground up using the powerful Unreal Engine 5, and it is set to launch in 2024 on multiple platforms worldwide, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The co-founder of Rocket Panda Games, Gail Salamanca, expressed their excitement about this remaster in a press release. Salamanca stated, “We’re beyond thrilled to present Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate to both longtime fans and new players. Our team has poured passion and dedication into this remaster, with the goal of creating an unforgettable beat ’em up experience. The original game garnered a dedicated fan base, and we are confident that the Ultimate edition will exceed their expectations and introduce the beloved franchise to a broader audience.”

About Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Reconstructed from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, this remarkable remaster offers an enhanced version of the original beat ’em up game, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds. Introduced in 2013, this classic anime brawler has now been revitalized with improved visuals, revamped gameplay mechanics, and a range of exciting new features. With these enhancements, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate provides both longtime fans and newcomers an immersive and captivating world of action and adventure.

The Story

In Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate, players will encounter a mysterious man known as the Phantom, who has awakened and devised a plan to unleash his dark powers. By distributing ancient weapons called the F.A. (Fu-mension Artifacts) to young people with special abilities, he persuades them to engage in battles where the winners’ wishes will be granted. However, each use of the Fu-mension Artifacts in combat creates a rift between parallel worlds, inevitably leading to the unsealing of the Phantom’s powers.

Waka, the daughter of the Kumon Family, a clan entrusted with protecting the world from the Phantom, joins forces with her friend Mikoto in an attempt to stop him. Unfortunately, in an alternate timeline, the Phantom manages to escape and kidnaps Waka’s younger sister, Nagi. To save Nagi and put an end to the Phantom’s nefarious plan, Waka and Mikoto, along with the self-proclaimed “Arbiter of Justice” Itsuki and the ninja Yuzuha, embark on a rescue mission.

Key Features of Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Revamped Gameplay – Experience smoother, more fluid gameplay with a retuned battle system, ensuring that every punch, kick, and special move is executed with precision.

– Experience smoother, more fluid gameplay with a retuned battle system, ensuring that every punch, kick, and special move is executed with precision. Cooperative and Online Multiplayer – Team up with friends in local cooperative mode or challenge up to eight fighters from around the world in cross-platform online multiplayer battles.

– Team up with friends in local cooperative mode or challenge up to eight fighters from around the world in cross-platform online multiplayer battles. Playable Enemy Characters – Take on the role of powerful adversaries from the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds universe, each with their own distinct combat styles and abilities in Arcade Mode.

– Take on the role of powerful adversaries from the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds universe, each with their own distinct combat styles and abilities in Arcade Mode. Original Soundtrack Remastered – Immerse yourself in the game’s dynamic atmosphere with an all-new remastered soundtrack. It includes not only fresh tracks but also all the music from the original game and Overdrive.

– Immerse yourself in the game’s dynamic atmosphere with an all-new remastered soundtrack. It includes not only fresh tracks but also all the music from the original game and Overdrive. Phantom Breakers All-Girl J-Rock Band Debut – Enjoy the opening song performed by the Phantom Breakers, a J-Rock band consisting of the in-universe characters Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, Yuzuha, and Maestra.

Watch the Announcement Trailer

Check out the thrilling announcement trailer for Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate below. You can also view the first artwork in the gallery.