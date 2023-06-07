A new update has been released for Rocket League Update 2.28 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Rocket League Update 2.28 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
THE HEADLINES
- v2.28 prepares Rocket League for Season 11. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 11 begins on 6/7/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
NEW CONTENT
NEW ARENA
- Estadio Vida is now available to play in Private Matches, Training, and Free Play
ROCKET LEAGUE RADIO
- Added a new “Esports” Playlist
- This new playlist will host all current and future Rocket League Radio tracks associated with the RLCS.
- Included tracks:
- Athena & smle – “Moment”
- Athena, smle & Isaac App – “Moment (Worlds Version)”
- Koven – “All We Needed”
- Hoaprox & YUAN – “Savior (feat. Haneri)”
- OddKidOut – “CODES (feat. Macntaj)”
- Isaac App – “Fall (Clean)”
CHANGES AND UPDATES
TRANSPARENT GOALPOSTS
- Starting with v2.28, Transparent Goalposts are permanently enabled for all players on all platforms
- Some arenas have elements outside of the team’s goals that are connected to the Transparent Goalposts setting (example: the wall fence posts on Farmstead).
- With the setting now permanently on, these elements will no longer block a player’s view when driving on or near a wall.
- The “Transparent Goalposts” checkbox has been removed from Settings -> Video
ITEM SHOP NOTIFICATIONS
- When notable or new items are live in the Item Shop, a new notification will sometimes appear at the top of the main menu.
- These notifications are enabled by default, and you can toggle them off and on in Settings -> Interface with the “Item Shop Notifications” box.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed cosmetic bugs:
- Hakkaa Decal for Octane (color adjustment)
- Huntress Decal (brightness and gloss fixes)
- Painted X-Devil and Takumi RX-T Car Bodies (trim appearance when using certain Decals
- Hanasha JRL: Multichrome Wheels (fixed appearance while in motion)
- Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis)
- Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players
- Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen
- Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode
- [Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock
- Fixed a bug preventing the Palm Tree Topper from appearing in player inventories
KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
Source:Rocket League
