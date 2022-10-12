Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
NEW CONTENT
New Arena: The Block (Hoops)
- The Block is now available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
- The Block will be available in Online Matches starting October 12
New Arena: Farmstead (Spooky)
- Farmstead (Spooky) is available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
El Chapulín Colorado
- The El Chapulín Colorado tab is now live in the Item Shop for a limited time
Esports Shop
- All teams in the Esports Shop have new Home and Away kits
- Kits are available for Dominus, Fennec, and Octane Car Bodies
- North America (NA):
- Complexity
- Dignitas
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA
- Ghost Gaming
- G2 Esports
- Luminosity
- NRG
- OpTic Gaming
- Rogue
- Spacestation Gaming
- Version1
- Europe (EU):
- Endpoint
- Evil Geniuses
- Guild
- Karmine Corp
- Moist Esports
- Oxygen Esports
- Soniqs
- Team BDS
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
- Oceania (OCE):
- KC Pioneers
- PWR
- South America (SAM):
- Team Secret
- Middle East/North Africa (MENA):
- Team Falcons
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Arenas – Ball Indicator
- Updated the version of the “cage” ball indicator (which appears when the ball is on or close to a wall) on Sovereign Heights, Salty Shores (Night), Neo Tokyo (all versions), and Starbase ARC (all versions)
- The cage ball indicator in these arenas matches the indicator already used in Champions Field
- Modified the cage ball indicator on Champions Field (Day), and Salty Shores (Night)
- The indicator now features a colored outer ring for improved visibility on these brighter Arenas
Arenas – Online Matches
- Neo Tokyo has been re-added to Online Playlists
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug preventing bots from leaving the scoreboard when replaced by a human player
- Changed the Ford Bronco Raptor back to the Merc hitbox
- [Rumble] Fixed the targeting crosshair so it does not remain on screen during a Goal Replay
- Fixed appearance of Painted Standard Boost exhaust
- Fixed Portuguese localization for “Nice Demo” Quick Chat
- Fixed appearance of notifications for players using a 4:3 or 5:4 aspect ratio resolution
- Fixed a bug that granted Honda Civic Type R Wheels to players who do not own the Car Body
- Any player who has the Wheels without owning the Car Body will keep them
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed appearance of Franko Fone: Inverted Wheels
- [Knockout] Splitscreen players will no longer be kicked once the primary player/player 1 is eliminated from the match
- [PlayStation] Players are now properly notified with an error message if they try to unblock a player on the in-game Friends List that is also blocked on the platform level
- Fixed a visual bug in the Color Picker menu when both controller and keyboard and mouse are plugged in
KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
Source: Rocket League