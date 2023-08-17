Robo Quest Coming to Xbox in the Fall Publisher Starbreeze Entertainment announces this robo quest coming to Xbox in the fall. A new trailer accompanies the good news and additional information can be found in the press release: Robo Quest is a fast-paced FPS with roguelite mechanics, playable in single or two-player coop. Fans take on the role of robot guards, armed and ready to fight their way through randomly generated biomes, picking up upgrades along the way and crushing every big, bad boss they come across. Players upgrade their base camps and constantly unlock new perks and weapons to develop insanely powerful playstyles and delve deeper into the mayhem with each subsequent playthrough. Originally released as an Early Access title on Steam in August 2020, Robo Quest remains a critically acclaimed title known for its fluid, fast-paced movement and gunfights, extensive customization options, and challenging roguelite gameplay. Publisher Starbreeze Entertainment recently signed a deal with developer RyseUp Studios to release the most comprehensive version of Robo Quest to develop and continue the game’s journey beyond 1.0. The Robo Quest Launch Version Includes the Following: New levels to explore: The final level and five alternate levels are added for players to explore and battle through.

The final level and five alternate levels are added for players to explore and battle through. New quests and secrets to discover: Fighters help friendly bots and earn rewards, complete multiple missions and discover secret locations as they explore the scorched world of the future!

Fighters help friendly bots and earn rewards, complete multiple missions and discover secret locations as they explore the scorched world of the future! New dynamic weapons: Four new weapons are available for players to unlock and master, enabling players to fight their way through hordes of ghostly robots.

Four new weapons are available for players to unlock and master, enabling players to fight their way through hordes of ghostly robots. More enemies on the hunt: More than 15 new enemies and a boss are added to the scorched landscape, programmed to hunt down and destroy all guards.

More than 15 new enemies and a boss are added to the scorched landscape, programmed to hunt down and destroy all guards. New class: A new class is introduced, which will be presented at the release.

A new class is introduced, which will be presented at the release. New and Revised Benefits: A combination of new and updated perks will be added to the launch version, giving players new opportunities for unique playstyle combinations and customizations to play with.

A combination of new and updated perks will be added to the launch version, giving players new opportunities for unique playstyle combinations and customizations to play with. Movies and sounds: Updated comic book-style rendering, final cinematic, translated dialogue, and ambient sounds have been added to enhance the immersive chaos of the future world. New data logs: Data logs provide information about the history of Robo Quest in the form of short texts that players can read and find as they explore the world. Collect achievements and compendium information: Fans exchange information about the world of Robo Quest free and collect cards about enemies and weapons!

