Roblox Corporation Announces Upcoming Releases

In an exciting announcement, Roblox Corporation revealed their plans to release the popular game Roblox on various platforms. Coming first is the release of Roblox for Quest in September, followed by its availability on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store in October.

Not stopping there, Roblox app on Xbox will also be receiving an upgrade. This upgrade includes a fresh new look, frequent updates to keep players engaged, improved content recommendations, and an enhanced user experience.

Currently, Roblox is accessible on iOS via the App Store, Android via Google Play and Amazon, Xbox One via Microsoft Store, and PC via Microsoft Store.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive virtual universe that allows users to create and share experiences with their friends. With limitless possibilities, Roblox offers a multitude of experiences crafted by a global community. Join millions of people and embark on epic adventures, engage in worldwide competitions, or simply hang out and chat with friends online.

If you already have an account, easily log in and explore the infinite metaverse of Roblox.

Key Features of Roblox