RimWorld Console Edition Update 1.09
Features/Improvements
Gameplay
Added: Poison synthesis to research tree
Added: When creating a colony, if there is a task which no selected character can perform, a dialog warning is now shown
Added: Postpone option for a number of wanderer will join quests
Added: Bills which include the ability to smelt, destroy or burn weapons and apparel now have options to choose between biocoded, non-biocoded, clean or tainted. Other special allowances for ingredient menus also added with this feature
Improved: Memory usage during randomisation of characters
Improved: Scrolling through history records for colonist with a lot of past/recent log previously caused performance to drop
Improved: When multiple of the same object were selected, choosing to build a copy previously caused performance stuttering
UI
Added: Ability to delete a restriction group which is applied to a colonist in the “Assign menu” with a warning
Added: On-screen UI showing distance between landing beacons
Added: The expiring quest message now has jump to option
Added: The alerts and messages for the mech buildings now has jump to the source option
Added: Cancel option to “Abandon All” items confirmation prompt in the Caravan UI
Added: Change tab prompt on each tab on form caravan to improve player experience
Added: Select prompt to extras menu
Added: custom language-based styling to support upcoming language additions
Improved: “Allow all” toggling no longer affects special filters
Improved: UI only enters area build mode, if player confirms selection from area menu instead of every time the player exits area management screens
Improved: Scroll position correctly resets when tab change occurs
Improved: Moved control prompts on build mode to differentiate between actions and make the actions clearer
Improved: The button prompt to close the completed research message was not consistent to other dialogs – changed to X/A
Improved: Warning, alert and good colours adjust to new levels when forming a caravan to better reflect status
Improved: Info button when multiple objects are selected only shows when option is possible
Localisation
Added: Translations for labels in Animal pen management screens and Permit tabs
Audio
Added: Sound effects in Bills and trade menus
Fixes
Gameplay
Balanced: Corrected filth generation rate
Balanced: Wild plant regrowth
Balanced: XP gained for crafting and creating art
Balanced: Weather updating and rate of change
Balanced: Ground penetrating mineral scanner speed
Fixed: Opening content of Shuttle after instructing a colonist to enter would sometimes cause a soft-lock for shuttle-related Royalty quests
Fixed: Inventory bindings now consistently apply when entering the game for a second time
Fixed: Threat pause setting is now working consistently
Fixed: Error on suspending and returning to the game while loading
Fixed: Debug warning when multiple use of psylink abilities occur
Fixed: Errors on entirely dead or empty colony
Fixed: Pressing the Cross/A button in social tab of caravan details did not switch selection to the log panel
Fixed: Attempting to replant a tree caused the controller to not respond, on occasions when the interact option was displayed
Fixed: Gracefully handling a colonist dying while player is in the mood menu
Removed: unintentional ability to rename dead colonists
UI
Fix: Pregnancy icon now updates correctly for animal menu
Fixed: The Scrollbar to navigate the quest description within the “Quests” UI wasn’t functioning on occasion
Fixed: Operation names could be too long causing the pause UI to overflow or disappear from the health bill list
Fixed: Selecting details via the “i” prompt in gear page of an active caravan will now correctly show detailed information
Fixed: Occasions when a details card blocked the view of stats for items in various screens
Fixed: Issue caused when no colonists left in your colony, and you opened the Work or Schedule menu
Fixed: Having a Colonist who is “Incapable of Violence” as your warden caused the “None of your wardens is capable of violence” pop-up to incorrectly appear when you open the “Prisoner” tab
Fixed: The highlight of items within the “Allowed” list of bills ingredients was partially cut off when the last item in the list was selected
Fixed: Holding down the button to confirm trade would previously open the interact menu of a faction on the world map
Fixed: ‘Caravan arrived at weather controller’ message could not be deleted after reforming caravan from a site
Fixed: Overflowing text in the Difficulty level section of the pause menu
Fixed: Forming a caravan while leaving details page open caused the details page to remain on the screen
Fixed: Navigating to Needs tab of a refugee pawn causes an error to occur. Players may have seen incorrect details
Fixed: Highlight selection bar disappeared when scrolling through long social logs while at 3x speed
Removed: Spacing and line breaks being added when the work description is updated
Removed: Incorrect L1/LB prompts from non-colonist objects in target mode, such as queue actions and cancel when transport pods were selected
Removed: Incorrect option to train “guard” appeared on animals with “Trainability – None”
Removed: UI being rendered twice which caused map appears too dark under translucent windows
Audio
Fixed: Changes to Ambient sounds options didn’t take immediate effect when adjusted in Settings menu
Localisation
Fixed: Missing characters in Korean localisations when italics were used in English
Source: RimWorld Console Edition