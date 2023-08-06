The Fight Against Cheaters in Call of Duty Gets Serious
The Call of Duty team is taking a proactive stance on the issue of in-game cheaters. To tackle this problem, a new anti-cheat system called RICOCHET will be introduced. This initiative aims to employ a more comprehensive approach, using improved tools and analysis to expose cheaters. The RICOCHET anti-cheat system is currently available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Warzone.
An Enhanced System for PC Versions
For the PC versions of these games, developers have created a new kernel-level driver specifically designed for Call of Duty as part of their efforts to combat cheaters.
Ricochet has entered the chat.
With the arrival of Season 5, #TeamRICOCHET will notify the lobby when a cheater is removed from the game.
A Constant Effort to Ensure Fairness
The team acknowledges that this is just the beginning of their efforts to combat cheaters. Their ultimate goal is to maintain a fair and balanced gaming environment and protect the community. To achieve this, the security system will continuously evolve to address any future challenges that may emerge.