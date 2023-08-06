The Fight Against Cheaters in Call of Duty Gets Serious

The Call of Duty team is taking a proactive stance on the issue of in-game cheaters. To tackle this problem, a new anti-cheat system called RICOCHET will be introduced. This initiative aims to employ a more comprehensive approach, using improved tools and analysis to expose cheaters. The RICOCHET anti-cheat system is currently available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

An Enhanced System for PC Versions

For the PC versions of these games, developers have created a new kernel-level driver specifically designed for Call of Duty as part of their efforts to combat cheaters.

RICOCHET has entered the chat Starting with Season 05, the Kill Feed will notify the lobby when #TeamRICOCHET and his systems removed the problematic player from the game. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

A Constant Effort to Ensure Fairness

The team acknowledges that this is just the beginning of their efforts to combat cheaters. Their ultimate goal is to maintain a fair and balanced gaming environment and protect the community. To achieve this, the security system will continuously evolve to address any future challenges that may emerge.