Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s Skill Trees Set to Revolutionize Gameplay

In the world of video games, Warhammer 40K: Darktide is making waves with its groundbreaking new feature – skill trees. These skill trees are poised to change the course of the game, which is currently struggling to maintain its success nine months after its launch. Developers are now seeking refuge from the game’s critical issues.

Early Challenges for Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Since its debut on Steam, Warhammer 40K: Darktide has faced numerous challenges and received backlash from players and critics alike. PC Gamer highlighted several critical issues, including an incomplete crafting system, the presence of a cosmetic item store, crash problems, and overall performance concerns. These setbacks have led players to label the new game as worse than its predecessor, Vermintide 2.

Content Comparison and the Need for Innovation

Even in terms of content, Warhammer 40K: Darktide falls short when compared to its predecessor. While Vermintide 2 offered five character classes, Darktide only provides four. Despite having unique skills and game-changing weapons, these additions were not significant enough to justify the game’s “new” status.

An Exciting Update: RPG-Style Skill Trees

However, there is hope on the horizon for Warhammer 40K: Darktide. An important update is scheduled to release in October, promising a game-changing addition: an RPG-style skill tree system. According to Anders De Geer, the game’s director, this update will allow players to experiment with various playstyles, offering a fresh take on class roles in Darktide.

“We wanted players to be able to take on a different role at the class level, with more experimentation and the ability to try out different playstyles. We wanted to add something else. We actually rethought what a class is in Darktide. This is our huge update: we have expanded the talent tree, added a ton of new options and skills, passive and active.”

Unlocking Skills and Freedom of Choice

In the previous version of the game, skills were unlocked every five levels up to level 30, with players choosing from three options. The upcoming skill trees will offer a much broader selection of skills, reminiscent of other popular video games. Players will also receive one skill point per experience level, enhancing their ability to customize their characters.

The Journey Towards Skill Tree Implementation

It appears that work on the skill tree system began several months ago, possibly even before the game’s launch. However, its completion was not possible in time for the debut. Although the exact release date of the update is not yet known, it is anticipated to be in October.