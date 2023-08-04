Battlefield, the revolution?

There was a time when Call of Duty and Battelfield competed with each other, resulting in an intense rivalry. However, after several years of absence, Electronic Arts made a comeback with Battlefield 2042, a highly anticipated multiplayer game. Unfortunately, the game did not live up to expectations with technical issues, lack of key features, and slow updates. This was disappointing for both DICE, EA, and the players. Nevertheless, the publisher aims to learn from their mistakes and make the next Battlefield game a complete revival for the franchise.

A bright future (a priori)

During a call with investors, Electronic Arts hinted that the next Battlefield game would be a “reimagining” of the series, creating a fully connected ecosystem. While the details are still unclear, it could be similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity, offering a universe or hub where players can experience various military activities. It’s worth noting that Electronic Arts already has big plans for the franchise, including collaborating with Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo, and his new studio Ridgeline Games. With this addition to the team, Battlefield is poised for success. It’s an exciting prospect, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store.