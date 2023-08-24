Upcoming Lord of the Rings Video Game: Return to Moria

Fans of Tolkien’s universe are eagerly awaiting the next video game adaptation of The Lord of the Rings after the disappointing release of Gollum, which received an average score of 34 on Metacritic. The new game, titled The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, developed by Free Range Games and published by North Beach Games, aims to raise the bar. This game will explore the stories of other beloved characters from the franchise, specifically the Dwarves, who will navigate the Fourth Age and strive to reclaim their homeland, Moria. The game is touted as “the only crafting and survival game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the iconic fantasy world created by JRR Tolkien.”

The digital edition of the game will be available on October 24 for PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. A physical version for PS5 will be released on December 5. Unfortunately, Xbox console players will have to wait until 2024 for the game’s release.

Survival and Craft: A Solo or Multiplayer Adventure

Lord Gimli Lockbearer has summoned the Dwarves to the Misty Mountains, where they must embark on a perilous quest to retrieve the lost treasures of Moria from randomly generated mines. The thrill of the adventure lies in the fact that players can choose to embark on these expeditions alone or team up with other players online (up to eight players). However, caution is advised, as mining activities can attract unwanted attention from dangerous creatures.

Survival will be a key aspect for the Dwarves’ success, requiring players to strategically manage resources, hunt for food, regulate sleep and body temperature, control noise levels, and utilize dynamic lighting systems to ensure safety and illuminate dark paths. Moreover, players will have the ability to construct bases from scratch or utilize existing structures, rebuild Moria through their discoveries, craft weapons, create mines, and customize their own Dwarf character using the in-game editor.