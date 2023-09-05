Respawn Entertainment Releases Star Wars Jedi Survivor Update 7
Respawn Entertainment has released the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Update 7, packed with exciting improvements for PS5 users. This update includes VRR support and a more stable 60 FPS when in Performance Mode.
Key Improvements
This patch brings several performance-related improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including:
- Reworked Performance Mode for a significantly improved player experience.
- GPU and CPU optimizations, along with disabling Ray Tracing, resulting in a solid 60 FPS in Performance Mode.
- Optimizations to Quality Mode, reducing FPS fluctuation and introducing visual enhancements.
- Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.
- Additional performance and optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.
- Save system tweaks to prevent save game corruption.
- Fixed issues where players were unable to retrieve XP after dying under certain circumstances.
- Various crash fixes.
- Various bug fixes and improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.
