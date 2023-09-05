Respawn Entertainment Releases Star Wars Jedi Survivor Update 7

Respawn Entertainment has released the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Update 7, packed with exciting improvements for PS5 users. This update includes VRR support and a more stable 60 FPS when in Performance Mode.

Key Improvements

This patch brings several performance-related improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including:

Reworked Performance Mode for a significantly improved player experience.

GPU and CPU optimizations, along with disabling Ray Tracing, resulting in a solid 60 FPS in Performance Mode.

Optimizations to Quality Mode, reducing FPS fluctuation and introducing visual enhancements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance and optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players were unable to retrieve XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes and improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

