Respawn Entertainment Announces Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Respawn Entertainment has recently revealed that the highly anticipated game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will also be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although the development for these console versions is still in its early stages, fans can look forward to experiencing this exciting game on their current consoles.

Development Team Working on Porting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Previous Consoles

During an Electronic Arts briefing, it was announced that the development team is currently in the early stages of porting the latest Star Wars game to the previous console generations from Sony and Microsoft. This comes as a surprise to many, as the game initially launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Initial Performance Issues and Post-Launch Fixes

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor faced some performance issues upon its release in April this year. However, these problems were mostly resolved through a post-launch release, ensuring that players can enjoy a smoother gaming experience.

Focus on Next-Gen Experience

The decision to bring Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is unexpected, given that Survivor director Stig Asmussen previously stated that the team decided to focus on the capabilities of the newer consoles. Respawn Entertainment aims to deliver a true next-gen experience with the game, utilizing the superior processors and memory of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Performance Improvements and Future Updates

While announcing the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS4 and Xbox One, Respawn mentioned that they are also working on further performance improvements for the current versions of the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The team considers these improvements a high priority and more details will be provided in the near future.