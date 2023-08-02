Respawn Entertainment Working on Port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Introduction
Respawn Entertainment is officially working on a port of
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS4 and Xbox One. This one is still
in a very early stage of development, which is why there isn’t really
any tangible information about it yet, nor has a release date been
mentioned.
Release on Next-Gen Consoles
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on April 28 for
PS5 and Xbox Series X.

