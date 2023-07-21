





A Game-Changing Milestone for the Remake of Resident Evil 4

A Remarkable Resident Evil Experience

Capcom made a significant announcement on Twitter on July 20, 2023. The highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 has exceeded a remarkable milestone by selling over 5 million copies. This achievement is a testament to its immense popularity among gamers.

Released on March 24 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series, the 2023 version of Resident Evil 4 reached this impressive milestone in just four months. It is noteworthy that it outpaced Resident Evil Village, the recent flagship episode of the franchise, which took six months to achieve a similar feat. Interestingly, Resident Evil 4 Remake is now the second fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history, trailing only behind Resident Evil 6 which achieved this feat in a single day. Despite this paradox, it is crucial to note that the sixth installment received the lowest ratings among all the games in the series.

On the contrary, Resident Evil 4 Remake has earned high praise and critical acclaim on Metacritic, placing it as the third highest rated episode in the entire series. Surpassing the original Resident Evil Code Veronica released in 2005 and even its own predecessor, this remake has managed to captivate players with its stunning graphics, impressive art design, and modern gameplay. Almost two decades later, the adventures of Léon S Kennedy continue to enthrall gamers, proving that Resident Evil 4 Remake has undoubtedly left a significant impact on the action video games | horror genre.



