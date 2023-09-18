Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC Launch Trailer and Free Update Announcement Capcom has just released the launch trailer for the upcoming Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake. This exciting content will be available for $9.99 on September 21st, and it will be accompanied by a free update for The Mercenaries. Discover Ada Wong’s Solo Mission Separate Ways follows Ada Wong on her own mission that intertwines with the main campaign. As she infiltrates the village, she is in pursuit of an ember sample from the Los Illuminados cult. Prepare to embark on thrilling adventures, encounter familiar faces like Luis Sera and Albert Wesker, and face off against new boss battles, including a showdown with Salazar’s second bodyguard and the infamous laser hallway. Exciting Updates for The Mercenaries On the same day, The Mercenaries will receive a new update that introduces Albert Wesker and Ada Wong as playable characters. Fans of the original RE4 will be delighted to see these iconic characters join the roster. In the original game, they were unlockable bonuses that required players to complete the game with other characters. Resident Evil 4 Remake Review and Availability Resident Evil 4 Remake was released in March 2023 for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. If you want a detailed review of the game, be sure to check out our comprehensive review here. Don’t miss out on the thrilling adventures that await in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC and the exciting update for The Mercenaries. Mark your calendars for September 21st!

