Assassin’s Creed Codename Red: Rumored to Explore Japanese History and the African Samurai

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is the highly anticipated game that fans have been waiting for since the beginning. It is the first game in the franchise to take the series to Japan.

A new rumor suggests that the game will feature an intriguing part of Japanese history by focusing on Yasuke – the first African Samurai and the first Black person to be granted warrior status in Japan.

Ubisoft has always excelled at incorporating its Assassin’s Creed brand of history into real-world events. If this rumor is true, it will be fascinating to see how the game presents this historical figure.

Furthermore, Codename Red is rumored to be the final game in the series to follow the RPG-like formula introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins. This shift in gameplay style adds to the excitement surrounding this upcoming release.

Hopefully, Codename Red will not suffer from the bloated nature of recent entries like Valhalla, which, despite its strengths, felt excessively slow-paced.

In response to fan disappointment with Valhalla’s bloated gameplay, Ubisoft is also developing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a smaller-scale experience.

If the rumored 2024 release of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red holds true, we can anticipate more information about the game in the near future.

