Introduction

Hideki Kamiya, the renowned game designer, director, and executive vice president at PlatinumGames, will be leaving the studio on October 12, 2023, as announced by the company on their official Twitter account. Kamiya, together with current CEO Atsushi Inabata and former members Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami, co-founded PlatinumGames on October 1, 2007.

Contributions to the Gaming Industry

Throughout his tenure at PlatinumGames, Kamiya has made significant contributions to the industry. He directed highly acclaimed titles such as Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, and served as the creative director for Sol Cresta. Prior to this announcement, Kamiya was actively working on a new game codenamed Project G.G., which was set to be the final installment in his self-titled “hero” trilogy, following the success of Capcom’s Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

PlatinumGames’ Farewell Message

We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!

Kamiya’s Personal Message