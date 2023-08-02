The Fast and Furious Success of Remnant 2

Since its debut on July 25th, word about the action-packed third-person shooter Remnant 2 has been spreading like wildfire. In just four days, the game has sold a staggering one million copies, making it the fastest-selling video game ever. Gearbox Publishing confirmed this information on their Twitter page, where they also announced the release of a new trailer to commemorate the achievement and stated that they would be providing users with free material in the near future.

The Rise of Remnant 2

The performance of the first game, Remnant: From the Ashes, is dwarfed by its sequel, Remnant 2, which is now one of the best-selling games of the year so far. It took around two months for Remnant: From the Ashes to surpass one million sales.

Exploring Every Corner of Remnant 2

Recently, gamers have been scouring every nook and cranny of Remnant 2 in search of overpowered exploits, making various characters, and repeating playing through the tale. This is entirely doable, given that the primary campaign lasts approximately 20 hours.

Commemorating the Milestone

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire have produced the following brief promotional video:

A Promise of More to Come

In light of the information that the game has sold one million copies in just four days, Gunfire’s creator has reaffirmed their commitment to offering post-launch content in both a paid and free-to-download format. David Adams, CEO of Gunfire Games, made the following statement:

We couldn’t have reached this incredible benchmark without the steadfast support of everyone who contributed to our success. This trip took us several years, and we couldn’t be happier to see people having such a fantastic time with a game that we poured our hearts and souls into creating for them.

It is currently at the top of best-seller lists, and not too long after its launch, the number of players logged in at the same time soared. It has only just begun, and a great deal of stuff is planned to be added.