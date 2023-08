Remedy Entertainment Announces Delay for Alan Wake 2 Release

Remedy Entertainment announces that the release of Alan Wake 2 pushed back a bit. Instead of October 17, the survival horror title will now be released on October 27, just in time for Halloween.

The reason given is that you want to give the players more space to extensively consume their favorite titles. Ubisoft recently took a similar measure Assassin’s Creed Mirage confiscated, but here the release was brought forward.