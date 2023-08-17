





Remedy Announces Delay for Alan Wake 2

Remedy has announced a slight delay for Alan Wake 2, with the survival horror title now launching on October 27 instead of its previously confirmed date of October 17.

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we’re moving Alan Wake 2’s launch from October 17 to October 27. October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games. We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY August 17, 2023

Alan Wake 2 is due out October 27 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The game takes place over a decade after the events of the original Alan Wake, with the eponymous writer now trapped in the Dark Place and must find away to escape. Meanwhile, FBI agent Saga Anderson investigates the idyllic town of Bright Falls following a series of ritualistic murders and unearths a malevolent presence that threatens to overtake the picturesque community.

Remedy previously revealed that the team looked to Resident Evil for inspiration when creating Alan Wake 2, specifically regarding making the ‘player feel more vulnerable.’ The studio confirmed that the game will last around 20 hours, with players controlling both Wake and Anderson in separate campaigns.



