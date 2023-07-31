My name is John, John Marston!

Red Dead Redemption is a popular gaming saga that has sold over 70 million units. The second episode, Red Dead Redemption II, sold 53 million copies and is ranked 7th among the best-selling games in history.

The success of Red Dead Redemption can be attributed to the popularity of GTA V and the cult following of the first opus. The game depicts the end of the Wild West era and follows a character named John Marston as he tries to adapt to a changing world.

While waiting for updates on Grand Theft Auto VI and a potential Red Dead Redemption 3, there are rumors of a remaster of the first game. Currently, the game is only optimized for Xbox One X or Xbox Series consoles. However, sources suggest that a full-fledged remaster is in the works, with rumors and teasers surfacing.

The West to conquer the Switch?

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from Rockstar, a new rumor suggests that the remaster might also be available on Xbox Series, PS5, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. A data search on the official Rockstar website revealed that Red Dead Redemption was added to the recent site modules and associated with various consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

While it may seem unlikely to see Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Switch, it is more plausible to imagine a smoother version of the first game running on the platform. However, we should approach this rumor with caution until an official announcement is made.

Just like the announcement of GTA The Trilogy, which was preceded by months of rumors and leaks, we’ll have to be patient and see what Rockstar has planned for Red Dead Redemption. In the meantime, we can dream about the possibility of seeing the humorous and zombie-filled spin-off, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare.