Red Art Games to Release Physical Edition of Castle of Shikigami 2

Red Art Games has announced that a physical edition for the Switch version of the shoot ’em up game, Castle of Shikigami 2, will be released in Q2 2024 in North America and Europe. The western physical release will feature new French, Italian, and Spanish localizations.

In North America, the physical release of Castle of Shikigami 2 will be handled by Video Games Plus and is limited to the standard edition.

In Europe, the physical release of Castle of Shikigami 2 will be handled by Red Art Games and includes the standard edition, Deluxe Edition, and Dream Edition. Here are the details:

Castle of Shikigami 2 Deluxe Edition (300 PEGI-rated copies) (€39.99) A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Castle of Shikigami 2‘s 128-bit Japanese versions

A set of three Castle of Shikigami 2 tokens inspired by those in use in Japanese arcades Castle of Shikigami 2 Dream Edition (500 PEGI-rated copies) (€69.99) A retro style box

A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Castle of Shikigami 2‘s 128-bit Japanese versions

A double-sided poster featuring art inspired by Castle of Shikigami 2‘s original Arcade flyer

The Castle of Shikigami 2 original soundtrack CD

An acrylic stand

Watch the Physical Edition Trailer below: