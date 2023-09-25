Rear Sekai Demo Announcement

Publisher Bushiroad Games and developer HAKAMA have exciting news for action RPG enthusiasts. They will be releasing a highly anticipated demo for the game Rear Sekai specifically for Nintendo Switch. Gamers in Japan can look forward to this thrilling experience, as the demo will be available for download on September 25th at 0:00 JST through the Nintendo eShop.

Experience the Beginning of the Epic Story

The demo for Rear Sekai will allow players to immerse themselves in the captivating world of the game and experience the beginning of its epic story. It is an opportunity to get a taste of the thrilling action and intriguing narrative that await in the full game.

Additional Downloadable Content with New Character

In addition to the demo announcement, Bushiroad Games and HAKAMA also revealed that they have plans for additional downloadable content for Rear Sekai. This exciting content will introduce a new character to the game, who will be voiced by the talented Risa Tsumugi. Players can look forward to even more depth and excitement in the world of Rear Sekai.

Coming Soon: Rear Sekai for Nintendo Switch

Mark your calendars as Rear Sekai is set to be released for Nintendo Switch on October 12th in Japan. Stay tuned for more updates and information about this highly anticipated action RPG.

