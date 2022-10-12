A new update has been released for Realm Royale Update 1.49. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Realm Royale Update 1.49 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Each Class now has a progress track based on experience gained while playing matches with them. Along the way you’ll earn prizes, with the very end being a mastery skin, to show off how awesome you are. We also made it so that all your previous progress with these classes was transferred over to the new track, and once you play through a match with each of them, you’ll be given the prizes you would have earned had you started from Level 0.