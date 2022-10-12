Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for Realm Royale Update 1.49. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Realm Royale Update 1.49 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Mastery System Update
Each Class now has a progress track based on experience gained while playing matches with them. Along the way you’ll earn prizes, with the very end being a mastery skin, to show off how awesome you are. We also made it so that all your previous progress with these classes was transferred over to the new track, and once you play through a match with each of them, you’ll be given the prizes you would have earned had you started from Level 0.
Quality of Life Changes
- Common Auto Sniper removed from loot pool (intended in patch 1.5 hotfix, was bugged previously).
- Circle sizes and timing adjusted to allow more time and possible positions for the end match circles.
- Health and Armor pot carry limit increased from 10/10 to 15/15
- Forge UI will show the option selected in your pre-game loadout
Neutral Changes
- Gatekeeper damage decreased from 60 to 55.
- Shotgun falloff and damage curves changed for damage consistency and to allow shooting multiple grouped targets. Damage reduced from 720/800/850/950 to 680/740/800/870.
- Auto Sniper damage increased from 560/640/720/800 to -/660/740/820 (intended in patch 1.5 hotfix, was bugged previously).
- SMG accuracy normalized. Common was bugged with different accuracy than other rare/epic/legendary.
- Fortification no longer slows the player while in use, and the bug that allows a player’s left foot to be shot while using fortification is fixed.
Class Changes
Hunter
- Longbow projectile size decreased by 10%
- Crossbow ammo increased from 10 to 12 (intended in patch 1.5 hotfix, was bugged previously).
- Proximity Trap cooldown decreased from 22/21/19/17 to 20/19/17/15, effect radius increased from 12.2m to 13.7m, and damage increased from 200/250/300/350 to 250/300/350/400
Assassin
- Sniper Rifle hip-fire accuracy reduced from 65% to 55%
Warrior
- New Weapon: Javelin. This mid to long range weapon is a charged throw which does more damage based on the time charged and the distance traveled.
- Base Damage: 620/830/960
- Range based damage increase: Begins increasing in damage after 30m, and reaches the maximum 50% increase at 140m. Damage bonus curve is exponential to minimize the increase in shorter range fights.
- Projectile Speed: 900
- Full Draw Time: 1.2s
- Throwing Axe: Equip time increased from 0.9 to 1.0
- Net Shot: Damage decreased from 250/300/350/400 to 200/250/300/350
Mage
- Fire Staff effect/effective radius changed from 4/2 to 4/4 to increase damage consistency
- Ice Staff ammo increased from 6 to 7 (intended in patch 1.5 hotfix, was bugged previously), headshot multiplier increased from 30% to 35%, and damage per bullet increased from 180/240/280 to 180/250/290
- Soar duration normalized to 4s, and speed is changed from a fixed 44 feet per second to a scaling speed of 44/48/52/56
Realm Royale Reforged Stat Sheet for player reference
Top Bug Fixes
- Crashing on consoles reduced. The remaining crashes continue to be investigated
- Invisible wall north of North Port removed
New Content
Class Skins
- Mastery Skins
- Hunter
- Assassin
- Warrior
- Mage
- Lightfighters Skins
- Hunter
- Assassin
- Warrior
- Mage
Wolfy of the Realm Bundle
- Wolfy Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Wolfy Avatar / RARE
- Chick-Or-Treat Static Spray / RARE
Chicken Wrap Bundle
- Chicken Wrap Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Chicken Wrap Avatar / RARE
- Candy Corn Crew Static Spray / RARE
A-bok-alypse Bundle
- Radioboktive Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Wishbone Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Radioboktive Avatar / RARE
- Wishbone Avatar / RARE
- Ghosted Static Spray / RARE
It’s Alive! Bundle
- Bokenstein Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Bride-O-Bok Chicken Skin / EPIC
- Bokenstein Avatar / RARE
- Bride-O-Bok Avatar / RARE
- Candy Brains Animated Spray / EPIC
