Ubisoft Announces Release Date for Rayman DLC in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghD4yq9kL0

Ubisoft has a specific release date for the long-heralded Rayman DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope announced. Accordingly, we will be able to play “Rayman in the Phantom Show” from August 30 and we are already in the mood for the expansion with a new trailer.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was released exclusively for Switch on October 20, 2022.