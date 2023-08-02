Ratatan, the spiritual successor of Patapon from Patapon’s creator has soared past its biggest Kickstarter milestones

and will now officially be coming to consoles and PC, which means a PS5 and PS4 version are also on their way.

When Ratatan was revealed by Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani and his team at Ratata Arts during BitSummit, the initial goal was to get the game funded for a PC release.

We want #Ratatan to be enjoyed worldwide!! This stretch goal will help make console ports a reality – for Xbox, PS4&5, & Switch! 世界中の皆様に#ラタタン を楽しんでほしいタン現在のストレッチゴール突破で、家庭用ハードでの発売が決定！Xbox、PS4&5、Switchも！https://t.co/aSdQbKqE3a

It’s Kickstarter campaign launched just this past Monday, and in less than two days almost it has screamed by it’s goals, getting fully funded for a PC release in less than an hour, hitting its goal for online play by the next day, and at time of writing it’s currently even sitting past every stretch goal that’s been announced, with more to be revealed tomorrow.

Seeing Ratatan hit its console stretch goals is great news for veteran Patapon fans, who can now look forward to not another remaster, but instead brand new work from Kotani and team.

