Ratata Arts has released the first gameplay trailer, information, and screenshots for newly announced rhythm strategy game Ratatan.

Helmed by Patapon series creator Hiroyuki Kotani, Ratatan will be developed in collaboration with TVT. Its staff includes main artist Nelnal, main sound designer Kemmei Adachi, and .hack series director Kenei Nakasha.

A Kickstarter campaign will launch on July 31 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET with an initial release goal on PC. Support for “modern consoles” is planned via a stretch goal, with Red Art Games signed on to distribute a physical edition of the game in the west.

What is Ratatan?

Ratatan‘s gameplay incorporates a unique combination of rhythm and strategy where the player takes the role of a conductor controlling the actions of a cute army of “Ratatan” characters. Using commands on the controller, each button represents one of four musical phrases and must be struck in sync with an established rhythm in order to give instructions to the army. Ratatan doubles down on the musical theme by introducing characters equipped with musical instruments that can unleash special skills in battle, along with a more modern movement system while maintaining the same four beat attack-defense gameplay that fans love.

Gameplay trailer cast:

Fortrun (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)

Harigittan (voiced by Hika Tsukishiro)

Nyandola (voiced by Haruna Yuzuki)

Mimizukyun (voiced by Youhei Azakami)

Keroronpa (voiced by Masaya Fukunishi)

Casting cooperation:

AGRS Co., Ltd.

Ratatan Game System

“Ratatans” are music-loving heroes brought to life with the power of Medama and look like animals that once lived on the planet Redo. They demonstrate their mysterious power by singing and playing musical instruments. Each Ratatan has a unique instrument and skill that the player can use to get an edge in rhythmic battle. For example, Keroronpa, a support-type character, uses a megaphone to stir up the battlefield, raising both party morale and enemy agitation. While Harigittan, a defense-type character, protects allies with numbingly good riffs on guitar.

As the Ratatan conductor, players control a unique variety of Ratatans to attack, defend and support as they march against their enemies. Ratatans can further gather “Cobuns” that can chant, move and attack according to the instructions of the Ratatan for an even larger army, making for one massive rhythmic showdown!

Ratatan Kickstarter Campaign

The Ratatan Kickstarter campaign is set to feature a variety of stretch goals planned to expand the core gameplay with new systems, mini games and modern modes. If funded, Ratatan will be released on PC. Modern consoles will also be supported via a stretch goal. TVT’s very own “Theory Engine” will be utilized for a stable and expansive online multiplayer gameplay experience, allowing for players to march forward with a band of friends, anywhere in the world! For those looking to extend their gaming experience beyond the virtual world, Red Art Games is set to deliver stunning physical versions for modern consoles and a variety of high-quality items for Ratatan backers.

Known for its excellent art design and innovative gameplay, creator Hiroyuki Kotani’s Patapon series has been hailed by critics as “one of the best rhythm games ever released” and “one of the best titles for the PSP,” winning numerous awards. With its catchy tribal music and characters full of personality, Patapon‘s success inspired two sequels, titled Patapon 2 and Patapon 3.