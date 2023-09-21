Rare announces that the third and final Monkey Island Tall Tale will be released in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves, available September 28, is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated third and final Monkey Island Tall Tale. Fans of the popular game can look forward to an epic adventure filled with treasure hunts, pirate battles, and mysterious puzzles. Join the crew and embark on this thrilling quest, as you uncover the secrets of Monkey Island.

Exciting Updates in Sea of Thieves

Along with the release of the Monkey Island Tall Tale, Sea of Thieves is also bringing a host of exciting updates. The tenth season starts on October 19, introducing new challenges, rewards, and gameplay improvements. Be prepared to face formidable foes and conquer new territories as you progress through the season.

Community Weekend

To celebrate the launch of the Monkey Island Tall Tale and the start of the new season, Sea of Thieves is organizing a community weekend from September 30 to October 2. Join players from around the world and participate in special events, competitions, and exclusive rewards. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow pirates and showcase your skills on the high seas.

Play Sea of Thieves on Xbox

Sea of Thieves can be played on both Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. Immerse yourself in the stunning visuals and immersive gameplay of this critically acclaimed pirate adventure. Sail the open seas, engage in thrilling battles, and build your reputation as a legendary pirate.