Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.57 Patch Notes
New Operator Added in Heavy Mettle Content Drop
A squad of heavily-armed grunts have emerged from the war-torn streets, bringing a bunch of exciting updates in Rainbow Six Siege update 2.57. Ubisoft’s shooter introduces a brand new Operator as part of its Heavy Mettle content drop. Read on for full details!
Balancing
- Shotgun: Further tweaks on the ITA12L, Buck’s Skeleton key, SG-CQB, and the M870 to bring them in line with the rest of the rework.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Adaptive Trigger effect for PS5 controllers is missing after changing Operators in Team Deathmatch or Free For All.
- Players can’t finish the Attack tutorial if they eliminate a dummy before the “Eliminate Opponents” objective is active.
- Players can glitch through walls by exploiting an interaction with Exit Rappel and Breach Charges.
- Zero’s Argus cameras hacked by Defenders retain a viewable camera feed when they lose their signal outdoors.
- Starting the Basics tutorial for the first time will show an ammo counter instead of the infinity symbol.
- Player’s drone can pass through assets and block the completion of the Basics tutorial.
- The being shot VFX in 1st person last longer while aiming down sight.
- Bullet spread randomization is missing when hip firing the weapon.
- The defusing location for the Attack tutorial is too small and close to the bomb.
- FPS drops when players spin around quickly in B Laundry Room of the Oregon map.
- The wall button on the interactive panel isn’t highlighted when the destructible wall is active in the Shooting Range.
- Brava doesn’t get scoring points when using Jager’s Active Defense System or Wamai’s MAG-NET System that’s been hacked by a Kludge Drone.
- Scoring doesn’t count the 4th device deployed by Amaru, Gridlock, or Castle.
- Weapon SFX loops when players shoot and fast exit rappel at the same time.
- Players skip reload animation during pick up or weapon swap animation.
Level Design
- A stud is visible in 2F Attic of the Oregon map.
- A stud is visible in 1F Security Corridor of the Oregon map.
- LOD issue is present in the hallway between 1F Hatch Room and 1F Melee Training of the Basics tutorial.
- Cliffside spawn point is missing from the Chalet map.
- A stud is visible in 2F Back Stairs of the Villa map.
- The Operator gets stuck after navigating across the crates in the Basics tutorial.
- Defenders are detected as outside at multiple locations on various maps.
- Texture flickers on carpet in 1F Open Area of the Consulate map.
- Laser attachment is visible through the wall when the Operator is facing it while prone.
- Metals crates are see-through to Operators in the 2F Server Room of the Kanal map.
- Operator gets stuck when jumping onto a balcony at EXT Back Alley on Favela map.
- Operators can’t retrieve the defuser if it’s dropped while entering or exiting rappel in specific spots on various maps.
- Various defuser planting and pickup issues.
- Various collision, asset, and texture issues on maps.
Operators
- Placing Ram’s BU-GI below a window can allow players to instantly exit rappel.
- Ram’s BU-GI slides through the air when thrown against uneven surfaces.
- Solis can’t detect Ram’s BU-GI when it is held in her hands.
- Ram’s BU-GI loses functionality after being dropped while Ram is holding it.
- Ram’s BU-GI gets stuck in multiple walls and assets on various maps.
- Ram’s BU-GI is unable to completely destroy the walls located in 1F Joint Corridor of the Theme Park map.
- When Ram holds the first BU-GI and attempts to change its trajectory, the HUD trajectory icon doesn’t update.
- Ram’s BU-GI is unable to completely destroy the wall located between 1F Lounge and 1F Garage of Clubhouse map.
- Ram’s BU-GI is unable to break the wooden walls located in 2F Ceramic Gallery of the Country Club map.
- Ram’s BU-GI gets stuck in the wall located in 2F Day Care of the Theme Park map.
- Castle’s Armor Panels aren’t destroyed by Ram’s BU-GI.
- When Ram eliminates a player with the BU-GI, the kill cam zooms on the BU-GI at random intervals.
- Scoring points aren’t awarded when Operators destroy Goyo’s Volcan Canister by destroying a barricade it’s placed on.
- Fenrir’s F-NATT Dread Mine clips through the floor, making it harder to spot.
- Grim’s Kawan Hive Launcher doesn’t ping opponents inside the swarm until affected by the decay debuff.
- Hibana’s X-Kairos pellets go through the cubicles in the 2F Admin Office of the Consulate map.
- Frost’s Welcome Mat doesn’t deploy properly when dropped on top of the defuser.
- A Bulletproof Camera affected by a hacked Signal Disruptor shows glitched VFX even after the Signal Disruptor is destroyed.
- Bravo’s Kludge Drone looks higher and lower than intended.
- Ping doesn’t display the right color when used on Goyo’s Vulcan Canister.
- Echo’s Yokai Drone doesn’t move properly when exiting the Observation Tools mid-jump and then re-entering.
- Bravo’s Kludge Drone loses signal when moved outside after re-hacking it from Mozzie’s Pest.
- Missing VFX feedback when spectating Nokk when HEL Presence Reduction is active.
- Fenrir’s F-NATT Dread Mine location displays as a placeholder when deployed outside of EXT Terrace of the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.
- Drones don’t recover from a lost signal status when reclaimed from Mozzie’s Pest using Bravo’s Kludge Drone.
- Sledge’s Breaching Hammer can’t destroy Iana’s Gemini Replicator.
- Valkyrie’s Black Eyes are turned off when hacked outside by Bravo’s Kludge Drone.
- Osa’s Talon-8 shield can’t be guard broken if Opponent is prone or crouched while Osa is standing while holding the Talon-8 Shield.
- Grim’s Kawan Hive Launcher ammo counter always shows 0 during replay.
- Grim’s Kawan Hive Launcher doesn’t accurately ping the opponent’s location if they’re scanned by a drone.
- Grim’s Kawan Hive Launcher still pings Opponents if Grim is eliminated while deploying a canister.
- Bravo’s Kludge Drone doesn’t display HUD feedback when aiming at devices through certain assets.
- Sen’s R.O.U. Projector System doesn’t destroy projectors if deployed more than once.
- Operator video missing for Smoke.
- Various animation issues.
User Experience
- Can’t navigate to the main menu sections by pressing the up arrow or up on the D-pad of a controller while viewing an item in full screen.
- EXT Construction Site name is missing from the tile when selecting the spawn location on the Oregon map.
- Ram’s default uniform has some visual issues.
- The main room of the elimination trial for the Basics tutorial displays the wrong compass location.
- The area before entering 1F Hatch Room in the Basics tutorial displays the wrong compass location.
- The compass location is missing when the Compass Appearance option is set to Simplified.
- Chat input functionality is lost and the cursor disappears if the user types in chat or has the player side-panel open when the Planning Phase transitions to the Preparation Phase.
- Pronounced shadows are present on Operators when viewed from the Operators section.
- Dread Factor is displayed as the season name on Ram’s showcase in the Operator section.
- The animation in the Home section flickers before resetting.
- Players under level 5 can’t reconnect to a custom online match.
- Player commendations appear unresponsive when attempting to commend a player a second time.
- Multiple actions can’t be bound to the same button in Customize Controls menu.
- Crosshair disappears when trying to aim down sight multiple times after getting eliminated.
- Custom games can’t be created using non-Latin characters in the playlist name.
- The unread notification from Challenges doesn’t refresh after exiting and re-entering the Challenges section.
- Various spectator mode issues.
- Various UI issues.
- Various customization issues.
Audio
- SFX loop when players are eliminated while downed.