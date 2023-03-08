PLAYER COMFORT

BRAVA

At season launch, Brava’s Kludge Drone will overload Aruni’s Surya Gate rather than convert it, meaning that it will deactivate but remain a Defender device.

This is a temporary fix until an issue with conversion between these two devices is resolved in a later update.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Defuser can’t be picked up while sprinting.

FIXED – Operator Card health bar extends beyond the frame during the end of round replay.

FIXED – Operators can melee through Shields.

FIXED – Misleading controller layout for Spectator.

FIXED – Ammo desync between players shooting after the reload is finished.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Camera floats in the air if it was deployed on Castle’s Armor Panel and Defenders remove it from the other side.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Camera can’t pierce the surface if there was a device on the other side while the camera deployed.

FIXED – Clipping occurs when deploying a device onto an elevated surface.

FIXED – Dokkaebi can hack an additional phone if two more Defenders are eliminated.

FIXED – Low performance while rewinding or fast-forwarding in Match Replay.

FIXED – Match Replay UI widgets have arrows displayed incorrectly.

FIXED – Incorrect behavior after pressing ESC key when affected by Dokkaebi’s Logic Bomb as an eliminated Defender.

FIXED – Incorrect animation while counter-defusing.

FIXED – Play Again button in the Home section doesn’t display the last-played playlist.

FIXED – VFX and SFX for out of bounds occur briefly while respawning.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Azami’s Kiba Barrier at certain angles allows players to vault vegetation near the stairs at 2F CC Stairs on Nighthaven Map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Clipping present during deploy and pickup animations while rappelling as Osa.

FIXED – Missing VFX and SFX on Flores’s RCE-Ratero Charge.

FIXED – Mute must fully finish equipping the Signal Disruptor before he can deploy it.

FIXED – Solis’ SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor HUD remains displayed on her kill cam after being eliminated.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Launcher crosshair incorrectly displays that it can pierce metal floor beams.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Camera uses incorrect SFX when piercing a reinforced wall.

FIXED – Mute’s Signal Disruptor unequip animation is played too fast.

FIXED – Lion’s EE-One-D is reflecting onto the ground indoors and outdoors.

FIXED – Sledge cannot equip the Breaching Hammer while in ADS.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Launcher screen isn’t displaying anything.

FIXED – Brava’s left arm clips into her weapon in the Home section animation.

FIXED – Operators lose functionality after attempting to pick up a throwable device while Brava’s Kludge Drone is converting it.

FIXED – Devices aren’t deactivated after being converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone if they’re deployed near Mute’s Signal Disruptor.

FIXED – Nøkk’s HEL Presence Reduction isn’t detected by Solis’ SPEC-IO Electro Sensor.

FIXED – No scoring points are awarded for converting opponent devices with Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Misplaced LED on Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Wave VFX displays for enemy devices converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone on IQ’s Electronic Detector.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone has White LED lights instead of the selected Team Color while moving.

FIXED – Nøkk’s D-50 does not use the new reload system when reloading after firing the single round.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone LED is visible in first person while using the drone.

FIXED – Brava’s squad is missing from her bio.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Reloading shotgun with one round in the chamber creates invisible shots in walls.

FIXED – Incorrect render scaling setting while FSR is turned on.

FIXED – Several navigation issues in the Operator Guide.

FIXED – Rubber banding occurs occasionally at the beginning of the Action Phase in online multiplayer playlists.

FIXED – Various information issues in the Spectator HUD.

FIXED – Custom Game button has no text in Korean, Thai or Arabic.

FIXED – The dynamic button for Situations will suggest the CQB Basics instead of Article 5.

FIXED – All voice lines for time remaining play when a Custom Game round begins with Preparation Phase timer set to 0s.

FIXED – Various reload rework issues.

FIXED – Can reload faster on some weapons by cancelling the animation.

FIXED – CAMRS and POF-9 weapons create an extra magazine in the map if the reload is cancelled by shooting a bullet.

FIXED – Maestro’s Evil Eye can’t fire after Dokkaebi hacks Defender Observation Tools.

FIXED – The player needs to input left – left -right to regain focus on the Operator Guide when there are no Operator Cards visible on Match Replay.

FIXED – Mozzie’s Pest Launcher can’t reload if the first Pest is shot again after being picked up.

FIXED – Incorrect name of Drone Skins category displayed in the Appearance section.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone LED color is desaturated and missing the glow VFX.

FIXED – Zero’s Argus Camera VFX overlay remains on screen for the player spectating whoever used the camera while Brava’s Kludge Drone converted it.

FIXED – Observation Tool VFX overlay remains on screen for the player spectating whoever used the camera while Brava’s Kludge Drone converted it.

FIXED – Mozzie’s Pest is not affected by converted Mute’s Signal Disruptor when it’s shot from outside of its area.

FIXED – Attackers are not kicked out of the Observation Tool after a hack.

FIXED – Maestro’s Evil Eye VFX remains visible on support mode right after being converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Overlapping UI elements on Brava’s Parade Companion drone skin.

FIXED – Various Operator icon issues.

FIXED – Wrong ammo count displayed on the HUD while operating Brava’s Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Reload prompt is incorrectly displayed when performing a normal reload on weapon while Buck’s Skeleton Key has one bullet left.

FIXED – Hack VFX of Brava’s Kludge Drone remains visible when spectating a player using the converted Observation Tool.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone hack completes before the progress bar is full.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone can overheat Defenders’ dropped phones, preventing Dokkaebi from hacking them.

FIXED – Inconsistent icon sizes when detecting Operator devices with IQ’s Electronics Detector.

FIXED – Ability Skin thumbnails fail to display when changing their skin to default and back.

FIXED – The round timer UI element is shorter during the Planning Phase if the previous rounded ended while the defuser was planted.

FIXED – If Wamai’s Mag-NET was converted by Brava’s Kludge Drone, picking up a Defender throwable midair while the Mag-NET is capturing it will cause a looping SFX.

FIXED – If a Defender is using an Observation Tool while Brava’s Kludge Drone converts it, the light doesn’t change team colors.

FIXED – Player in a Custom Game lobby can’t change their ready state while someone is requesting to switch teams.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

FIXED – LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Aim and shoot inputs are both on the “L2” button for the Lefty controller layout when the Aim option is set to Toggle.

FIXED – Redirect not working when accessing the View Item button on the side-panel of the News menu.

FIXED – Cleared tag is missing from cleared Breach Path tile preview of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Weapon skin fullscreen view is missing the Operator icons when redirected from the News section.

FIXED – Missing animated tag for weapon skins.

FIXED – The transparent background layer in the Reputation section doesn’t cover the entire screen when the Menu Display Area option or certain aspect ratios are used.

FIXED – The amount of missing currency is incorrect in the “Get Currency Packs” side panel when a player doesn’t have enough R6 Credits to buy Battle Pass Levels.

FIXED – Notification marker for new content available fails to display on Battle Pass tile.

FIXED – Button to “Unlock all Rewards” remains functional after unlocking all levels resulting in incorrect messages displayed.

FIXED – Completed personal challenges aren’t displayed in the Post-Action Report.

PLAYER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Duplicated notifications are displayed.

FIXED – Mouse sticks to top left corner of screen when closing the game.

FIXED – Charms purchased through the View More section don’t move to owned list

FIXED – Sanction ribbon doesn’t use alternate title for permanent sanctions.

AUDIO

FIXED – Duplicate SFX plays when deploying Breach Charge on a breakable wall.

FIXED – Audio inconsistencies can be heard by opponents.

FIXED – Wrong SFX plays for toggles in the Options menu.

FIXED – Drone SFX remains active for player if drone is destroyed by Vigil.

FIXED – Vigil’s ERC-7 SFX plays on loop for the droning Attacker who observed Vigil activate and deactivate his ability.

Source:R6 Siege