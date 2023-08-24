qureate Teaser Announcement
qureate has launched a teaser website for a new project to be announced on August 31. The URL contains the text “pursuer.”
The website asks, “Can you escape the fear of being cornered…?”
The background of the website features an image of an abandoned shopping mall.
