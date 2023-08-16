TeamKill Media Confirms Quantum Error Will Not Have Platform Exclusive Content or Microtransactions

TeamKill Media has confirmed that its upcoming horror-shooter, Quantum Error, will not have any platform exclusive content or microtransactions. They emphasize that it is a fully complete game.

This clarification was made in response to a user who misunderstood the lack of an Xbox tag on the game’s Twitter account, assuming it meant there would be PlayStation exclusive content.

TeamKill Media tweeted to clarify that Quantum Error will have no platform exclusive content, microtransactions, or any other similar features.

There are no items or content exclusive to any platform, no micros, no nothing. Quantum Error is a full complete game, no bs https://t.co/c02L8CWefL August 15, 2023

No Exclusive Content or Microtransactions

With Quantum Error always being a multiplatform title, it’s not surprising that it won’t have platform exclusive content. This demonstrates the team’s commitment to providing an equal experience across all platforms.

TeamKill Media has shown the importance of this through their decision to cancel the PS4 version of Quantum Error.

Exciting News Ahead

The confirmation of no platform exclusive content or microtransactions is great news in an industry that often tries to monetize every aspect of a game. However, even more exciting is the upcoming release of a full story trailer for Quantum Error, scheduled for tomorrow, August 16.

