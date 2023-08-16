Developer TeamKill Media announced that horror shooter Quantum Error will be released for PlayStation 5 on November 3. The Xbox Series and PC versions are currently being optimized, but an official release date has not been confirmed.

Here is an overview of the game:

About

The United Nations of America has integrated A.I. into everyday life. Monad, the most powerful tech company in the world, created the Advanced Retinal Global Unity System, ARGUS, to activate and operate this A.I. which is mandatory for all people on earth. People are divided by necessary and unnecessary and will be activated or not activated according to the professions they work in, resulting in opposition from and the formation of militant groups.

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility—30 miles off the shore of CA—is attacked by an unknown entity in the year 2109, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent out for mutual aid, to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.

Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you—Capt. Jacob Thomas—and your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility.

What starts as a simple mission to save lives from the burning complex, soon descends into a nightmarish cosmic journey that will take you from reality to other worlds where you must fight for your life as well as others.

Experience the mysticism of a cinematic story-driven first-person / third-person shooter game set in the coming of the Quantum Age. Explore and descend deep into the high tech yet esoteric Monad facility and beyond, to interstellar travel, encountering enemies and bosses from the familiar to the inexplicable. And a rollercoaster of cosmic horror as you fall deeper and deeper into the unknown.