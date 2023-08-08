Quantum Error Reaches Golden Phase and Prepares for Launch

Teamkill Media has recently announced that Quantum Error, their highly anticipated horror game, has officially entered the golden phase of development. This means that the game is now ready to enter the final phase before its planned launch in late 2023.

In an exciting update shared directly by the development team on Twitter, it was revealed that the game’s development has been completed, allowing Teamkill Media to shift their focus towards optimizing the game and cleaning up its code. Moreover, the team will soon be presenting a gameplay showcase to give fans and eager players a glimpse of what’s to come.

PS4 Version Cancellation and Game Setting

Notably, Teamkill Media also made the decision to cancel the PS4 version of Quantum Error. The team deemed it inferior to the PS5 version, taking into account the capabilities and potential of the next-generation console. Quantum Error is a horror game that invites players to immerse themselves in a captivating story centered around the Monad Quantum Research Facility, located 30 miles off California’s coast. In a tragic turn of events, the facility is attacked by an unknown creature, leading to a deadly inferno and complete isolation.

As the story unfolds, a distress call is sent to the Garboa Fire Department in San Francisco, California. In response, Fire Chief Sturgis dispatches Captain Jacob Thomas, the player-controlled character, along with partner Shane Costa and a helicopter team to the beleaguered Monad facility.

The Mission of Quantum Error

The primary objective in Quantum Error is to rescue as many lives as possible from the burning complex and safely evacuate. However, what initially seems like a typical rescue mission quickly spirals into chaos as darkness and malevolence emerge with a formidable presence. Players will find themselves facing unimaginable horrors as they navigate the treacherous environment of Quantum Error.