QuakeCon 2023: Quake II Remaster Announcement Rumored for PS5 and PS4

QuakeCon 2023 is just around the corner, scheduled to take place from August 10-13. According to leaker billbil_kun on Twitter, there are rumors of a Quake II remaster being announced for PS5 and PS4.

In June, a Quake II Remaster was rated in Korea, so it is not surprising that an announcement is expected next week. There is even a possibility that the remaster will be available to play at QuakeCon for attendees.

It is worth noting that Bethesda has clarified that they won’t have any announcements at QuakeCon 2023. However, this may only refer to Bethesda as a developer rather than as a publisher.

Regardless, this news is exciting for both long-time Quake II fans and new players who can now experience the game on modern hardware. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: billbil_kun via Gematsu