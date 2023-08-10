Quake II Remastered: A Classic First-Person Shooter Returns

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a remastered version of Quake II

for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store, Xbox Series and Xbox One via Microsoft Store, Switch via Nintendo eShop, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It is priced at $9.99 and includes a new expansion pack, Quake II 64, and more. It is also available via Xbox Game Pass.

About

Developed by id Software in 1997, Quake II is a critically acclaimed first-person shooter that introduces an entirely new science fiction narrative and setting. Now, experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of the original.

Key Features

Experience the military science-fiction first-person shooter, enhanced.

Get the original mission packs: “The Reckoning” and “Ground Zero.”

Play the all-new expansion “Call of the Machine.”

Get Quake II 64 for free.

Enjoy online and local multiplayer cooperative play.

Play together with cross-play.

Motion aiming ready.

Experience the Original Game, Enhanced

Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake II, now with up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, improved enemy animations and gore, improved and restored AI behaviors, enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, and more.

Play the Intense Military Science-Fiction Campaign

Mankind is at war with the Strogg, a hostile alien race that attacked Earth. In response, humanity launched a strike on the Strogg homeworld…it failed, but you survived. Outnumbered and outgunned, fight your way through fortified military installations and shut down the enemy’s war machine. Only then will the fate of humanity be known.

Play the All-New “Call of the Machine” Expansion

A brand-new Quake II experience from MachineGames consisting of 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map.

Enjoy Online and Local Multiplayer and Cooperative Play

Fight the hostile Strogg through the gritty, military science-fiction campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen cooperative play, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for 16-player (online) or *four-player (local split-screen). Bot support for offline and online Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes included.

Motion Aiming Ready (PlayStation and Switch)

Improve your gunplay with an option that allows you to aim using gyro controls. The option can be used in conjunction with the control stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.

Take Quake II Anywhere with xCloud Portability (Xbox and Windows)

Play Quake II wherever you want with Xbox’s xCloud, available only to Game Pass Ultimate players.

*Maximum display resolutions vary by platform.

*Supports four-player local split-screen multiplayer on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

*Supports eight-player local split-screen multiplayer on Xbox Series S and X.

Launch Trailer