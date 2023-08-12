Quake 2 Remaster: The Classic Game Makes a Comeback

Quake is making a comeback after Bethesda’s announcement and subsequent release of the Quake 2 Remaster.

The Return of Quake 2

Quake 2 Remaster is a video game that can be purchased for $9.99 and is offered on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and personal computers. In addition to the basic version of Quake 2, this game also includes the recently released “Call of the Machine” expansion pack and Quake 2 64.

“A brand-new Quake II experience from MachineGames consisting of 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map,” Bethesda described the “Call of the Machine” addition in a statement.

As part of the remastering process, the game now supports crossplay as well as local and online multiplayer modes.

The Epic Battle Against the Strogg

In the description of the trailer, Bethesda explains that “you are humanity’s last hope to stop the Strogg,” which is an antagonistic alien race that is waging war against Earth. ” Play this military sci-fi first-person shooter, which has been updated for modern platforms and now includes all of the features that were previously missing, including support for online multiplayer and co-op play, Quake II 64, and more.”