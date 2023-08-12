Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games Announce Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Here is an overview of the game, via THQ Nordic:

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.



Watch the announcement trailer below.