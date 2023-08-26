Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell to Release Adventure Game “The Big Con” for PlayStation

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell have announced that adventure game The Big Con will be released on August 31 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store. The game was originally launched on August 31, 2021 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Overview of “The Big Con”

The Big Con follows the story of Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who embarks on a cross-country road trip. Ali’s mission is to save her family video store from loan sharks that threaten to shut it down. Players will engage in swindling strangers, pickpocketing, and conning people across a wacky America of the ’90s. The game offers choices to determine who to con and who might need help, allowing players to navigate a world of lies, pearls, and a lot of humor.

One Con Doesn’t Fool All

In The Big Con, players will have the opportunity to con their way through various situations. They can wear disguises, sneak around, eavesdrop on conversations, and learn how to approach each mark. Whether it’s simply pickpocketing or engaging in more complex grifts involving breaking and entering, smooth talking, and more, players must outsmart everyone and overcome obstacles to save Ali’s mom’s video store.

A Coming-of-Age Comedy

This adventure serves as a coming-of-age journey for Ali. With the guidance of an expert grifter, players will learn the art of charm, but they must balance the criminal life with humor and staying connected with family.

The Weird and Wack 1990s the Way You Remember Them

The Big Con immerses players in the nostalgia of the ’90s. From plaid to payphones, VHS tapes to malls, the game captures all the outrageous fads and elements of the era. It’s a chance to relive classic teen movies and embrace the quirks of the 1990s. Plus, players can ride the Hormipillar as much as they want!