Publisher Koei Tecmo and develoepr Gust to Announce New Atelier Title

On August 8 at 21:00 JST, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust will be announcing a new title in the Atelier series. You can watch the announcement event on YouTube.

Two titles in the Atelier series have already been released this year:

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg on July 13

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key on March 23

Stay tuned for more updates.