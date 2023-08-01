Article
Publisher Koei Tecmo and develoepr Gust to Announce New Atelier Title
On August 8 at 21:00 JST, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust will be announcing a new title in the Atelier series. You can watch the announcement event on YouTube.
Two titles in the Atelier series have already been released this year:
- Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg on July 13
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key on March 23
Stay tuned for more updates.
