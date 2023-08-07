PSVR 2 Games

PSVR 2: All Games Announced To Date

Aces Of Thunder

War Thunder brings World War II dogfighting action to PSVR 2, with gameplay tailor-made for Sony’s latest VR headset.

Aliens VR

Survios has officially announced that it’s working on an Aliens VR game for PSVR 2, which will be set between the first two entries in the sci-fi movie franchise.

After Life

Originally released for Steam to great reviews, Indie horror title After Life is set to send chills down the spines of PSVR 2 users courtesy of Split Light Studios.

After The Fall

Developed by Vertigo Games, After The Fall is a PSVR 2 launch game and boasts a number of enhancements over the original PSVR release.

Among Us VR

Schell Games originally planned to release this one for PSVR, but has now confirmed that the game will be released for the PSVR 2 at an undisclosed date.

