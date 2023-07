All PS5 System Updates

The PS5, like any console, requires constant system firmware and software updates to ensure it stays up to date. These updates bring new features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience. From game storage support to improved performance and added functionalities, PS5 system firmware updates are vital for every lucky owner of the console. Below is a list of all the PS5 system firmware updates that have been released since day one.

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 23.01-07.60.00.07

Main feature:

Improves system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 23.01-07.40.00

Main features:

Improved system performance and stability

Improved messages and usability on some screens

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 23.01-07.20.00

Main features:

Improved system performance and stability

Improved messages and usability on some screens

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 23.01-07.01.01

Main features:

Resolved issue in Game Library where content was displayed incorrectly under certain conditions

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 23.01-07.00.00

Main features:

Expanded 1440p video output

VRR (variable refresh rate) support for 1440 resolution

More modes and HDMI devices supported

Data transfer between PS5 consoles

Join Discord voice chats on PS5

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.02-06.50

Main features:

Support for DualSense Edge wireless controller

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.02-06.02.00.04

Main features:

Improved system performance

User interface improvements

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.02.06.00.01

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.01-05.50.00.08-00.00.00.0.1

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.01-05.10.00.23

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.01-05.02.00.03-00.00

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 22.01-05.00.00.40

Main features:

Updates to Game Base

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 21.02-04.51.00

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 21.02-04.50.00

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 21.02-04.03.00

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 21.02-04.02.00

Main features:

Improved system performance

PS5 System Firmware Update Version 21.02-04.00.00

Main features:

M.2 SSD storage support

3D audio through TV speakers

UI and Game Library improvements

Enhanced Game Base features

Streamlined Trophies experience

Customizable control centre

PS Remote Play enhancements

New accolade type: Leader

PlayStation Now updates

These are just a few of the PS5 system firmware updates that have been released. Stay tuned for future updates that will continue to enhance your gaming experience on the PS5.