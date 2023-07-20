PS5 Slim Rumors: A Possible Replacement for Existing Consoles

The much-discussed PS5 Slim, set to be released in September, may simply be named “PlayStation 5” and replace the current All-Digital and Standard models by the end of the year.

Recently, analyst and insider Tom Henderson shared his opinion on Twitter regarding the rumors surrounding an imminent console announcement, potentially scheduled for August. Henderson stated that he has no knowledge of such an event, but considering the console’s fall release, it would be a wise decision.

Possible Discontinuation of PS5 Standard and Digital

I don’t know anything about the recent PlayStation Slim rumors and when they will be revealed. Logically, with a release set for September, disclosure would soon make sense. As for whether it will be called “Slim” or not, I’m inclined to believe that it will just be called PS5 and branded… — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 19, 2023

Based on this new information, if it proves to be true, the PS5 Standard and Digital versions will be phased out from the market starting in September. Instead, a new PS5 Slim model will be available. Interestingly, the Slim version will not have a specific name and will be introduced as an improved model compared to its predecessors. It is possible that the recent discount on PS5 prices in Italy is an attempt to clear existing stock in stores.

The PS5 Slim is expected to have a removable Blu-Ray player and a price point similar to the PS5 Digital. Henderson mentioned that the prototype he saw had only slightly different dimensions compared to the current models. However, it’s possible that the design may have been altered since then.

Potential Timing of the PS5 Slim Announcement

Despite the rumors, it is still possible that the “August event” where Sony unveils the PS5 Slim is a bit further away. For instance, in 2016, the company announced the PS4 Slim on September 7th, with a release date of September 15th. Therefore, it may be necessary to wait until the end of August for more details on the PS5 Slim.