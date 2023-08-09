The PS5 heats up, but the EVO melts it

The PlayStation 5, released in November 2020, has been in high demand along with the Xbox Series X. After a period of scarcity, production has ramped up and the console is now widely available. Despite the excitement surrounding its release, there have been reports of overheating issues when the console is not used under optimal conditions.

One notable incident occurred during the EVO, the largest fighting game competition in the world. The controller ports of the PS5 melted during the event due to inadequate heat insulation. This problem is not limited to professional tournaments but has also been reported by individual players. Poor ventilation and limited space around the console can contribute to overheating.

A PS5 cooler is a Kickstarter hit!

To address the issue of overheating, the company SCRY has introduced the SCRY Artic PlayStation 5 Cooler. This cooler, designed to fit at the back of the PS5, helps to dissipate hot air and prevent temperature limits from being exceeded. The cooler connects to a USB-A port and boasts a powerful airflow of 10,000 RPM. It attaches using small clips and features white LEDs to indicate proper installation.

The SCRY Artic cooler is compatible with both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Although the cooler has received funding through Kickstarter and has been demonstrated in action, user feedback is needed to determine its effectiveness. The price for the cooler starts at $38 for the October shipment, with higher tiers available. The Kickstarter campaign has already exceeded its funding goal with contributions from 164 backers totaling €9,827.