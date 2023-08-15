PS5 Maintains Dominance in UK Console Market

The recent market report from GsD reveals that the PS5 emerged as the best-selling console in July 2023 in the United Kingdom, solidifying its position as the leading player in the market.

PlayStation 5 Sales Soar Thanks to Sony’s Discounts

GamesIndustry announced that PlayStation 5 sales experienced a significant boost last month, primarily due to the discounts offered directly by Sony on the standard model of the console, particularly the version equipped with a disc player.

PS5 Sales Outperform Previous Month While Others Decline

In July, PS5 sales in the UK surpassed the sales figures for the previous month, witnessing an impressive 68% year-to-date increase. In contrast, the Nintendo Switch encountered a 15% decline in sales compared to June. Switch sales have experienced an 8.5% drop in the first seven months of the year. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X | S, positioned in third place, observed a 12% decline in sales in July compared to June, resulting in a 22.8% decline overall this year.

PS4 Sales Surge Due to Cross-Gen Games

Thanks to the availability of cross-gen games, sales of the PS4 have skyrocketed by 331% this year.

Accessories Market Experiences Slight Decline

In July, nearly 550,000 accessories were sold in the UK, marking a 3% decrease from both June and July of the previous year. Interestingly, the white DualSense controller emerged as the top-selling accessory.

Xbox Series S Struggles Against PS5

Forbes reports that the Xbox Series S is finding it challenging to compete against the PS5, with some claiming that the PS5 enjoys “free wins” in terms of sales and popularity.