PS5 Giveaway in New York turns chaotic

Imagine being offered an opportunity to win a brand-new PS5

Sounds exciting, right? Well, for a lucky few in New York, this dream became a reality. Popular streamer Kai Cenat and his colleague Fanum organized a special event in Union Square, where they planned to give away multiple next-gen gaming consoles and a stack of $100 gift cards. However, the event quickly turned chaotic.

Massive Turnout Leads to Chaos

Despite the event scheduled to start at 4 p.m., people flocked to the park as early as 3 p.m. As the video footage shows, hundreds of people gathered, some even resorting to throwing objects. The situation became so uncontrollable that dozens of police officers had to intervene to maintain order.

Consequences for the Organizer

According to the New York police, 65 arrests were made, including 30 minors, and multiple injuries were reported among both civilians and law enforcement officials. Kai Cenat, the main organizer, will face charges of incitement to riot and unlawful assembly. The 21-year-old was released from police custody but is expected to appear in court on August 18.

Apologies and Cooperation

In response to the chaotic event, Kai Cenat’s group AMP (“Any Means Possible”) issued a statement apologizing for the situation. They claimed that their intention was to create a positive experience for their fans and express gratitude for their support. The group acknowledged their growing audience and the increased responsibility that comes with it. They assured the public that they are fully cooperating with the authorities.

As the legal consequences for Cenat are yet to be determined, the aftermath of this event is eagerly awaited. Will there be further repercussions for the streamer? Only time will tell.