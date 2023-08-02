PS5 and Xbox Series, the choice of technique and performance for Jedi Survivor

Electronic Arts proves it to us today very clearly, never say never. In November 2019, the developers of Respawn Entertainment surprise the whole world by delivering a new video game franchise Star Wars at the crossroads of a Uncharted and a souls like high quality. Everywhere, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is warmly welcomed, so much so that the audience easily forgives its few flaws. Inevitably, and as its conclusion suggested, Electronic Arts and the Respawn teams were not going to be satisfied with a single component. Yes, but now, with the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, this suite seemed compromised on the big sisters of the aforementioned machines.

A surprising backpedal: Jedi Survivor will finally be released on PS4 and Xbox One

It is a rather unusual and rather lunar leap that we have just witnessed in recent hours: against all odds, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take the opposite leap from its counterparts, that is to say deliver a new version of the game tailored, this time, for… previous generation consoles, i.e. the PS4 and Xbox One. Admittedly, Electronic Arts and Respawn contradict each other, but the main reason for this porting would most certainly be financial since the announcement comes the day after the debriefing of the results of the American publisher. During this meeting, the publisher announced that this port was “not only in the early stages of development” (so we don’t know the release date), while reassuring that the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, which still suffer from some shortcomings, remain a “top priority”.

As is, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, yet crowned with an excellent 17/20, still bears the brunt of a wobbly technique and performance (frame drops, jerks, slowdowns, refresh problems, etc.) which should nevertheless improve via future updates. For now, Electronic Arts has not provided any further information about these ports, but many compromises are already to be expected. Especially in terms of resolution and frame rate because Electronic Arts and Respawn would only displace the current problems of Jedi: Survivor on older consoles: not sure that they want to experience a new outcry with this surprising portage!