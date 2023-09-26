PS Plus October 2023 Free Games Lineup Leaked

The PS Plus October 2023 free games lineup has been partially leaked by the ever-reliable Dealabs.com ahead of Sony’s expected announcement later this week.

According to the site, which has been accurately leaking PS Plus lineups for a while now, The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22 will form part of the PS Plus October 2023 free games lineup. No further details are available at this point, but again, Sony is expected to officially announce the lineup this week.

The PS Plus Essential lineup brings free PS5 & PS4 games to users every month and is the most basic subscription tier for Sony’s flagship online service. PS Plus Extra offers this and a selection of additional PS5 & PS4 games (think of it as a replacement for PS Now), while PS Plus Premium adds a selection of PS3, PS2, PS1 & PSP games into the mix.

[Source – Dealabs via Reddit]