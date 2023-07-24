PS Plus Departures: Three Yakuza Games Leaving Soon

Starting from August 15, three Yakuza games, namely Yakuza Zero: The Place of Oath, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, will be leaving the PlayStation Plus catalog. These games are part of the popular Yakuza franchise, where players can immerse themselves in the dramatic storylines of Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, while exploring the vibrant cities of Tokyo and Osaka.

Must-Watch Titles Available Through Other Legal Means

While these Yakuza games will no longer be available on PlayStation Plus, there are still other ways to enjoy them. Players can seek out physical copies or access them through platforms like Game Pass or Steam. Additionally, the Steam versions of these games offer the flexibility of modding and the possibility of installing fan-made French translations. So, even if you miss the opportunity to play these titles through PlayStation Plus, there are alternative methods to experience the Yakuza franchise.

It’s worth noting that the Yakuza series will continue with new releases in the future, including Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Yakuza 8: Infinite Wealth. So, fans of the franchise will have more opportunities to delve into the world of the Yakuza in the coming years.